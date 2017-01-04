THE SIGNPOST

Students can go ‘unplugged’

and get active on PD day

Real estate agent Wayne Jewell looks forward to holding another event to support the local food bank. Once again, he’s planned a free skate at the FlightExec Centre for the next PD day.

About 200 attended last year and four or five boxes of non-perishable food items and money were collected for Thames Centre residents in need. “I was really pleased. I was happy with the turnout,” Jewell said.

He believes the skate is a great way for kids to get away from computer screens and get some exercise on a day off school.

Controllers will be on the ice to monitor skaters and make sure there’s no horseplay. Music is to be played and the concession stand will be open to serve free hot chocolate and coffee.

The second annual Free PD Day Skate is being held on Friday, January 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Residents are reminded to bring non-perishable food items to contribute.

“I always like to bring awareness to the food bank,” explained Jewell. “The need is always there - now more than ever.”

